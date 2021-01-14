Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts announced new members

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts appointed four new members to the organization.

Two new Trustees include Nikki Burnett, Executive Director of Educare Springfield, and Gillian Hinkson, Victim Witness Advocate for the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.

According to Katie Zobel, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts, “We are delighted to welcome Nikki and Gillian as Trustees. Their respective experience and knowledge of current needs and programming in our region, as well as their demonstrated commitment to community-building, will be invaluable in informing and supporting the Community Foundation’s work in the coming years.”

Paul Murphy was elected as the new Trustee Chair, and Karin George as Vice Chair.

Founded in 1991, the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts provides grants to nonprofit organizations in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties. The Foundation manages an endowment of $121 million, made up of almost 600 separately identified funds.

If you would like to donate, you can do it online, or you can send a check to: Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts, 333 Bridge Street, Springfield, MA 01103.