SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Here in western Massachusetts, community gardens are nothing new but because of spiraling food prices, more such gardens are springing up everywhere.

The Wellspring Cooperative launched its newest community garden on a piece of land on Mill Street in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood. Just days earlier, Rachel’s Table unveiled a community garden at the Robinson Gardens public housing project in Springfield.

Jodi Falk, Executive Director for Rachel’s Table told 22News, “So this weekend, our team delivered 600 starter plants to six different locations for their gardens. It’s really important that people grow their own food and have healthy food for all, so what we’re doing about it: all of our 56 agencies that want to grow their own food, we’re helping with our growing guidance program.”