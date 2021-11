SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A menorah lighting ceremony is being held at Court Square in Springfield Monday afternoon.

Rabbi Kosofsky will be joined with Mayor Sarno, Congressman Richard Neal, state Senator Eric Lesser, and community leaders for the community menorah lighting ceremony at 3:10 p.m. Students from Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy (LYA) will also be in attendance.

The eight-day celebration of Hanukkah began on Sunday evening.