SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Music School of Springfield’s Spring Gala took place Saturday evening where the school looked to hit its fundraising goal.

From 6:00 to 9:30pm, the annual Spring Gala featured live music, live and silent auction, cocktails and appetizers, and Excellence Awards. This is the single largest source of funding for CMSS’ extensive financial aid and scholarship offerings.

Eileen McCaffery, executive director at the Community Music School, told 22News the goal is to create equitable and inclusive access to high quality music education programs.

“This is our big fundraising event for all the scholarships and financial aid that we provide. About 75 percent of our students of the 200 students at the Community Music School receive some type of financial aid,” said McCaffery. and tonight we bring in all of our friends to celebrate but also to raise much needed funds for financial aid and scholarship>

The goal for the event was to raise $75,000 following an initial $75,000 from the sponsors of the event.

McCaffery told 22News earlier in the evening that’s she’s optimistic that they will have hit their goal by the end of the night.