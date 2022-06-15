WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The community came together to pay their respects to the late Jim Chaffe.

James Chaffee Jr. was 38 years old and died unexpectedly in a tragic accident on June 9, 2022, in Boston. His body was transported from Boston to his hometown of Westfield on Wednesday. Jim drove trucks for over 20 years and was passionate about his work and his family.

Family, friends, coworkers, and more were present at Wednesday’s procession. Jim leaves his wife Kristin Chaffee and their two kids Corey and Alexis. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 19th from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Firtion Adams Funeral Service in Westfield.