Thunderbirds Mascot Boomer trying to get the crowd going at the MassMutual Center on Sunday afternoon (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday night was Game 5 of the Calder Cup Finals at the MassMutual Center and the Thunderbirds were defeated by the Wolves, 4 to nothing.

Even though the Wolves are taking the Calder cup back to Chicago, T-Bird fans stayed loyal to the end. Throughout this historic playoff run, the Springfield community has rallied behind the Thunderbirds.

The last two games of the best-of-seven series held at the MassMutual Center were completely sold out. Fans were with the T-Birds until the end of the franchise’s first Calder Cup playoff run.

“The fans have been awesome and I think we’ve proved that we’re going to be coming back next year stronger than ever and hopefully the result is a little bit different.” Nathan Costa, Thunderbirds President

The Thunderbirds missed the 2020-2021 season because of the pandemic, returning this year to go on and compete in their first-ever Calder Cup playoffs since the franchise moved to Springfield in 2016. Although the result is not what fans and players had hoped for, the City of Springfield is proud of how far they made it.

