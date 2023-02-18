SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Del-Rey Taqueria in downtown Springfield had to close down for five days during the recent cold snap and local community members have stepped into help.

The taco restaurant lost revenue last week when a problem forced the restaurant to shut down. So when local businesses and residents heard the news they thought to step in as customers and show the restaurant support.

“We heard that they were closed for five days and I know what that can do to a restaurant especially during this slower season,” said Kenny Lumpkin, a helpful customer. “We wanted to lend a hand and show our support and just show our neighbor some love.”

Del-Rey Taqueria told 22News they were very appreciative of all the support they received from their customers Saturday.