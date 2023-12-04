SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Computer Science Week in Springfield! And Monday night students STEM achievements were on full display!

Fourth and fifth graders at Elias Brookings Elementary School got to show off some of the technology they created. From pedometers, to famous American robots, these local scholars have been hard at work!

Educators telling us that this week is all about celebrating the contributions of past and present computer scientists, and the overall importance of STEAM. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math. “It is increasing engagement overall and students are excited and very engaged in all the work and excited to come to school and learn computer science,” said Supervisor of Computer Science & Digital Literacy at Springfield Public Schools, Rachel Miller.

Student, Christopher Baymon adds, “that really encouraged me to like start making games and just like making more robots like this. I was able to make the mouth move.”

In an effort to support STEM education, each Springfield Public School now has a computer science teacher on staff. Computer Science Education Week runs through December 8th.

