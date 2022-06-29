SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts’ Jewish community is concerned after a mysterious website launched earlier this month, listing the names and addresses of scores of local institutions.

Many of the institutions were Jewish and the website was calling to “dismantle” and disrupt them.

The Anti-Defamation League organized an online forum to talk about why the pro-Palestine Mapping Project is harmful. This event was open to the public to begin a dialogue on this issue and among those in attendance was U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.

22News spoke with Nora Gorenstein from the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts about this issue.

“There’s a lot of concern, there’s a lot of fear and trepidation when we talk about these types of threats.,” Gorenstein said. “It’s important to us to have that network in place proactively so that we aren’t just responding to events when they occur, but that we are really prepared to handle any type of circumstance that arises.”

The creators of the map deny it is anti-Semitic, yet members of Congress from across the country are calling on federal law enforcement leaders to investigate and shut down the website.