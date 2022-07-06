SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The looming possibility of a recession has many people opening up their retirement statements with dread. 22News talked to an investment specialist on what the recent worries on Wall Street means for retirement accounts.

These turbulent financial times have caused many investments to drop to all time lows but experts say this pain is temporary.

The threat of a recession, paired with the ever rising inflation, have many people concerned about their retirement accounts. However, financial experts say it’s a little late to be worrying. The market has already responded to the fears of a recession since it looks nine months to a year ahead. Once a recession is announced, the market will already be up, and we’ll be heading toward more stable times. In the meantime, what to do to with those alarming 401K statements?

“I would say don’t look at the statement and I’m not trying to be flip about it, but when you look at it, you have these emotions and you want to do something, but sometimes the worse thing to do is to take action in the middle of a storm like we are going through now. As long as your investment objectives are correct, then don’t worry about it because it will figure itself out, said Mark Teed, Senior Vice President of Raymond James and Associates.

Teed added that soon we will be back at new financial highs, normally it can take a few years to get there. However, it went down so quickly this time that we could see the market snap back by the end of the year. A recession could cure a lot of the problems, which in turn, is good for markets and then investors.