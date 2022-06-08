NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Local small businesses are being faced with inflation pressure and has them either increasing or struggling to keep their prices the same for products.

22News spoke to two small businesses in Northampton Thornes Marketplace that have seen high rates of inflation limit the amount of consumer spending and are searching for other methods.

Footbeats for Women

Manager of Footbeats for Women, Josvette Rosario, discussed where most of her inventory is supplied from for the European comfort shoe brand.

“A lot of our shoes are European brands so it doesn’t affect too many but the ones that are like American brands, they have been increasing twice a year right now, it’s a little much. Customers are having a hard time affording things,” Rosario said.

The company wants to stay up with these high costs by holding annual deals to help customers afford merchandise, and has added a few additional sales areas to the store to help things move along.

Rosario went on to say that selling to customers has been difficult, “It’s hard when they are a recurring customer and they know what things cost last year versus this year and now they go, ‘What is going on?'”

Le BonNton

Another shop, Le BonNton, has most of their inventory come from suppliers offering ethically custom-tailored manufactured products and from women-owned vendors. The store’s pieces are one of a kind and come in small orders. Mostly, selling ethically created hand loomed overdyed fabrics from local global artists.

Le BonNton store owner, Cigdem “Chi” Turkomer says prices of materials for the craftsmanship of the products are getting higher, since there is an exchange rate amongst U.S. and the countries she purchases her items from. This could affect her imported supply down the road if it doesn’t get better. However, she explained how she is managing her store’s prices.

Le BonNton store owner Cigdem “Chi” Turkomer

“The prices are getting higher, but I couldn’t do any changes in my prices right now,” said Turkomer. “It’s not good for my benefit, it’s not good for my profit, but I’m just expecting this to be over soon.”

She hopes when they walk through her business and she tells them unique stories of each item, they will want to make a purchase.

“I’m doing my best to inspire my customers and that they deserve these beauties.” Cigdem Turkomer, Le BonNton Store Owner

As inflation remains high, stores like Footbeats for Women and Le BonNton are to keep pushing through until there is a significant change.