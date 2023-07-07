CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From Canadian wildfire smoke to ozone, this has not been a great summer so far for people with breathing issues.

This whole summer we’ve paid close attention to the air quality because of the wildfire smoke, but here in the Pioneer Valley there are other causes for why the air we’re breathing isn’t always the healthiest.

Those high numbers of air quality index didn’t just suddenly become high here, Springfield has historically had poor air quality for a multitude of reasons. Factories, pollen, ozone pollution, the Valley’s geography, and these recent high temperatures have all contributed.

Sarita Hudson of the Public Health Institute spoke with 22news about these effects and what you can do to lessen the effects on yourself, “These highways in Springfield and Holyoke that go through neighborhoods and that means you have all the transportation emissions all the tailpipe emissions, that is one piece of it. The other thing is that the valley is a bowl, and so all of this air quality may come from other places and it just kind of settles here in the Valley.”

When it comes to protecting yourself, Hudson recommends staying indoors with filtered air, or wearing an N95 mask if we see more days with pollutants in the air like we’ve seen from this recent wildfire smoke.