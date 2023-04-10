CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a cone zone alert in Gill and Erving Monday morning and in Chicopee later this week.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced that they’ll be installing safety barriers on the French King Bridge, which goes over the Connecticut River on Route 2. That work will start Monday morning at 7:00 and will go until 3:00 Monday afternoon until Friday. During installation, traffic is set to be reduced to one lane, alternating in each direction.

Happening later this week, work will be done on the Bridge that carries the Mass Pike over the Connecticut River in Chicopee. MassDOT says that work will begin on Wednesday, April 12th. This is a longer-term project that is expected to continue through the end of June.

During construction, there will be lane restrictions in place and wide loads will be prohibited through the work zone. The Department of Transportation didn’t give a specific time frame during the day that work will last but expect delays on the Pike starting this week.

Drivers should expect delays as these areas experience some traffic, so MassDOT encourages drivers to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through these areas.