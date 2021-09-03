Congamond Lakes closed to boats due to rising water levels

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – All three ponds on Congamond Lakes are closed to boat traffic due to rising water levels until further notice.

According to the Southwick Fire Department, the town closed the ponds to all boat traffic due to the flooding issues in the areas outside of the lake and runoff discharging into the lake. More than 4″ of rain fell in the Southwick area by the remnants Hurricane Ida Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The two overflow gates that allow water to be drained are now flowing backwards and pushing the water back into the lake. There is nothing the town can do to remedy the rising water levels but to wait until the water recedes.

Officials say it’s unfortunate this is happening right before Labor Day Weekend, but they are hoping to have the lakes open as soon as possible.