Congressman Joe Kennedy discusses Coronavirus impact on public, daily life

Local News

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy and Senator Ed Markey have suspended their senate campaigns due to the coronavirus.

Senator Kennedy sat down with us Saturday to discuss his campaign and the virus. He says it is important to keep the public safe and running a campaign where he meets people daily is not possible while there is a pandemic.

Kennedy was in Washington D.C. yesterday for the House of Representatives vote on a emergency coronavirus relief act. The “Families First Coronavirus Response Act” passed with 90-percent of the vote.

“People are scared. Not just for their own health. But the impact of not going to work for a few weeks. What does that mean if you don’t get a paycheck. What does that mean for your own rent, for your car payment. The goal of this package was to reassure the American public that some of those basic needs are going to be met.”

Congressman Joe Kennedy

Kennedy says the threat the coronavirus posses to the public is “very real” and will disrupt daily routines.

