Congressman McGovern highlights farmers working to prevent hunger

(WWLP) – Congressman Jim McGovern is visiting farms in Hampshire and Franklin Counties to highlight the needs of Massachusetts farmers.

McGovern will be joined with leaders from the United States Department of Agriculture, the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, and other local, state and federal leaders. The 11th annual farm tour includes stops in Gill, South Deerfield, Northampton, and Amherst to discuss hunger crisis solutions.

A discussion will be held at the non-profit organization, Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture located at 1 Sugarloaf Street in South Deerfield from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Upinngil Farm located at 411 Main Road in Gill from 9 to 10 a.m.

Atlas Farm located at 218 Greenfield Road in South Deerfield from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Crimson & Clover Farm located at 215 Spring Street in Northampton from 1:20 to 2:20 p.m.

Many Hands Farm located at 132 Pelham Road in Amherst from 2:50 to 3:50 p.m.

Food insecurity rates reached their highest levels ever since the start of the pandemic with more people struggling with access to food. McGovern has been calling for a substantive, policy-based, action-oriented White House conference to develop a comprehensive nationwide plan to end food insecurity in the country.