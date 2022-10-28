SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News talked to Congressman Jim McGovern on Friday following the violent assault on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The attack happened early Friday morning at the Pelosi’s home in San Francisco by an assailant.

Police said that 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover.

22News spoke to Congressman McGovern about his thoughts on the attack, “My prayers are with him and Speaker Pelosi. I pray for a full recovery. Something is wrong in this country when somebody becomes so radicalized that they commit a violent act like that.”

The assailant allegedly yelled, “Where is Nancy!?” before the attack. He has been identified as 42-year-old David Depape and he’s currently in police custody. U.S. Capitol police said House Speaker Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., with her protective detail at the time of the break-in.