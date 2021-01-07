Congressman McGovern recalls inside of U.S. Capitol building as riots began

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts elected officials were inside the Capitol complex as rioters stormed the area.

“We were attacked. Not by protesters but by domestic terrorists” Congressman McGovern

Congressman McGovern was on the House floor when rioters began to seize the Capitol building. 22News asked him to tell his story.

“I could hear banging on the doors and chanting and then I had to adjure the House again and instruct everyone to orderly remove themselves from the Chamber and get to safety”

As destruction began behind him…

“Leaving the House floor I could see out the side of my eye where there’s a glass door, Capitol police barricaded with tables and chairs. I could see outside banging on the glass and I knew it was a matter of seconds before they were able to get through.”

And once they did get through…

“It was incredibly sad to watch all this unfold.”

The thoughts going through his head…

“I was feeling was this great sense of sadness. It was just sad to believe that the United States Capitol, the people House, was being desecrated and so disrespected.”

Now he’s calling on invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. Calling him “dangerous,” “not fit,” and “disgusting.”

“He knew that he was agitating a confrontation. He spoke to these people earlier. He knew there were neo-Nazi’s, white supremacist’s and proud boys that were there and he told them to march on the Capitol.”

Then finally a certification...

“The hopeful news is that Congress was not deterred. We came together and we finished our job.”

Congressman McGovern remarks on President Trump…

“This man is not fit to be in the oval office and I worry what he’s going to do during these two weeks. I worried about what would happen yesterday well in advance when the President started calling for a rally and a protest. He is a dangerous man but he’s also a disgusting human being to try to desecrate our democratic institutions and to try to undermine our democratic process.”