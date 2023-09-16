LEOMINSTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman James McGovern will be assessing the recent flood damage to Leominster on Saturday.

Congressman McGovern will be making three stops on Saturday, according to a news release from his office. His first stop is at 11:30 a.m. and he will meet with Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella and State Representative Natalie Higgins to visit the Emergency Management Center to thank the first responders.

Congressman McGovern’s second stop will be at 12:30 a.m. at the site of a collapsed business on Spruce Street to meet with the owner and to survey the flood damage.

His last stop will be at 1:10 p.m., where he will be evaluating the flood damage to the railroad tracks on Main Street and the resulting sinkhole.