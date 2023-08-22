WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman McGovern will be embarking on his 13th annual district-wide farm tour across central and western Massachusetts on Tuesday.

McGovern will visit 11 farms across the region to hear about the challenges that local farmers are facing and highlight the quality of fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and more produced in the Second Congressional District, according to a news release from the office of Jim McGovern.

He will also continue to learn about how he can support farmers as they recover from the historic rainfall and flooding we had recently.

McGovern’s schedule for Tuesday is as follows:

8:00 am to 9:00 am- Mayval Farm Creamery, Westhampton

9:20 am to 10:20 am- Flat Rock Farm, Chesterfield

10:50 am to 11:50 am- Natural Roots, Conway

12:10 pm to 1:40 pm- Pine Hill Orchards, Colrain

2:00 pm to 3:00 pm- Our Family Farm, Leyden

3:30 pm to 4:30 pm- Fern Hill Farm, Buckland

State data show that in late July at least 75 farms had been hurt by flooding with about 2,000 acres in crop losses, at a minimum value of $15 million.

The Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund was created by the United Way of Central Massachusetts (UWCM) with the goal of responding to both the recent storm impact in western and central Massachusetts and having long-term potential to respond to how our climate is affecting our farms. Applications are open for the Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund.