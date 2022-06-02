(WWLP) – Additional shipments of baby formula will arrive in the United States from the UK and Australia next Thursday. It’s an effort the White House is calling Operation Fly Formula as the country faces a national shortage.

Congressman Jim McGovern said while we need to get that formula back on the shelves, we also need to figure out how this happened in the first place.

“We’re being told that the FDA didn’t have enough people to respond to the crisis that arose when Abbott started to produce formula that was contaminated. The second thing is there seems to be a monopoly on baby formula in the country so if something happens to one company we’re in trouble,” said Congressman McGovern.

McGovern added stockpiles need to be made in the future if there is another crisis. Following a meeting with baby formula manufacturers yesterday, President Biden said it would take a couple more months to get that supply back to normal.

Adding that he wasn’t told about shortage concerns until April, when company executives said they knew in February the closing of the Abbott Nutrition Facility would lead to this lack of supply.

The FDA is in the process of working with Abbott to get the plant back open.