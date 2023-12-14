CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal is calling for the launch of an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden a quote, ‘baseless political stunt.’

In remarks from the house floor, Neal said that the inquiry is a ‘waste of time’ and that there is ‘no evidence of wrongdoing or interference by the President.’

Republican’s investigation into President Biden and his family’s business dealings was backed by a House vote Wednesday night. 22News spoke with Congressman Neal about what this could mean for Biden during the presidential election season, “That is what this is about. That is why this investigation is proceeding, and not to miss the point, that they have been looking at this now for a year and a half and they are no closer to coming up with any evidence of the implication of President Biden, none.”

Three U.S. presidents have been formally impeached by Congress, most recently Donald Trump. No U.S. president has ever been removed from office following impeachment.