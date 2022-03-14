SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal is scheduled to hold a news conference on the safety and health of employees at the Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse in Springfield Monday afternoon.

Congressman Neal’s office told 22News, at 3 p.m. Neal will discuss the issues pertaining to the inside of the Courthouse from the courtyard behind Old First Church. 22News is covering this story and provide a livestream of the news conference on WWLP.com.

Last week, Judge Wyner sent the Trial Court a letter urging an epidemiological study to be conducted due to the health concerns of the staff and occupants of the building. She’s calling on the state to do an the study of the building before moving forward with a $105 million renovation to fix mold issues which isn’t projected to start until 2024.

Photos: Mold found in Springfield courthouse in August 2021



A group of lawyers suing to have the Springfield courthouse closed released their own report last Monday on the mold inside the building. This announcement comes days after the state trial court determined it would not rebuild the courthouse.

The State Trial Court recently determined that the building is safe. However, the report finds that there are “dangerous levels of several species of toxic and carcinogenic mold throughout the building”. The mold was most notably found in the office used by Judges Robert Kumor and William Boyle. Both died from ALS.

The trial court said they will not be building a new courthouse and instead will be moving forward with a comprehensive rehabilitation and renovation plan that includes new windows, a new roof, and a new HVAC system.