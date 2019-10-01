Congressman Neal looking into alleged misconduct against Trump

(WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal is looking into alleged misconduct by the Internal Revenue Service’s auditing of President Trump.

This complaint alleges that an IRS employee tried to inappropriately influence the audit of President Trump’s tax returns, according to Neal, who is the chairman of the House ways and means committee.

Chairman Neal originally asked for 6 years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns back in April.

When the Treasury Department denied that request, Neal then filed a lawsuit to seek to obtain them.

Congressman Neal told 22News that it is still too early to tell how this alleged IRS employee misconduct could impact the lawsuit.

“As it makes it way through the federal court system, there will be opportunities to make that assessment, perhaps a little bit later. But, the case is preceeding. I really do believe based ont he law, and the word “shall” 6103, we think the case is very sound.” Congressman Richard Neal

Neal said House lawyers are also reviewing whether the lawsuit should be updated to add the fact that the House of Representatives is now considering impeaching the president.

That impeachment inquiry is in regards to the whistleblower complaint that alleges Trump attempted to “solicit interference from a foreign country” in the 2020 election during a phone call with Ukraine’s president.

Trump has said repeatedly that the phone call he had with Ukraine’s president was appropriate, and the whistle-blower made the call seem worse than it was.