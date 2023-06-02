SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal will be in Springfield Friday paying a visit to the Social Security Administration Springfield Office.

Congressman Neal will meet with acting Social Security Administration Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazibe to discuss how the administration strives to provide the best customer service, the challenges that hinder their services, and ways to address those challenges.

The recently passed budget bill does not include any cuts to social security or Medicare.

The Social Security Administration Field Office in Springfield is located at 70 Bond Street and is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.