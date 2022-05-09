SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A news conference was held by Congressman Richard Neal at the U.S. District Court in Springfield following the 2022 Northern Ireland Assembly Elections.

In a previous news release from Ways and Means Committee, Richard Neal discussed the outcome of the Northern Ireland Assembly elections, “the symbolic importance of the results cannot be overstated. As with any fair and free election, the real winners are the people. Voters in Northern Ireland made their voices heard and actively participated in creating the more prosperous future we all wish to see. The Good Friday Agreement not only brought peace to the island of Ireland. It also created the power-sharing system of government at Stormont and serves as a template for successful conflict resolution for the world. Now is not the time for hard lines that will diminish this great progress, and any form of triumphalism should be resisted. The preservation of peace and stability remain paramount regardless of the outcome of these elections. All parties must embrace the political process and the new vision for a shared island. The people of Northern Ireland are counting on their newly elected officials, and that means choosing shared governance over no governance at all.”