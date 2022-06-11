SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The memories are still very vivid for the members of Congress who were inside the Capitol building during the insurrection.

Among them, Congressman Richard Neal of Springfield. Here’s what he told 22News about January 6.

“This was a marauding audience, it was chaotic, and it was an assault on the government of the United States. I’ve cast some pretty important votes in my time, but I will always be able to look back at the vote that we took at about 3 o’clock, 3:30 in the morning. When we went in and certified the election of the candidate who really won it.” Congressman Richard Neal

On Monday, the January 6 Committee says it will focus on Donald Trump’s effort to spread false information about the election.