BOSTON (WWLP) – A contractor in Connecticut was sentenced in federal court in Springfield to probation for paying bribes to procure consulting contracts at higher educational institutions in Massachusetts and New York.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 42-year-old Stephen Dinapoli of Wilton, Connecticut was sentenced to two years of probation. Dinapoli was also ordered to pay forfeiture of $66,718. He pleaded guilty in December 2021 to conspiracy and two counts of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds.

Dinapoli is the principal of Big East Environmental, an environmental project management and consulting firm based in Connecticut. From 2015 to 2019, Dinapoli paid cash bribes to co-conspirator Floyd Young in order to obtain contracts for environmental consulting work at American International College (AIC), Cornell Tech, and Cooper Union. Young held positions involving facility maintenance at the three collegiate institutions.

In total, Dinapoli paid Young $66,718 in bribes to procure contracts with a total value of approximately $444,786.

In a separate case, Young pleaded guilty to steering contracts for construction, repair, maintenance and other work for the collegiate institutions to favored contractors, including Dinapoli, in exchange for bribe payments typically in the amount of 15% of the contract. He has not yet been scheduled for sentencing.