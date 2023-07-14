HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer weekends are known for taking time to swim in local waterways, but there are advisories issued for this weekend, after more sewage overflows into the Connecticut River.

Holyoke’s sewage collection system leaked more than 6.5 million gallons of sewage into the River, following the heavy rain earlier this week. This discharge is having an impact on the water quality.

Officials are asking people not to swim, fish, or boat in the water. They say there is an increase in bacteria and other pollutants consisting in rainwater and untreated sewage or partially treated sewage.

“There’s the unseen part of the contamination the things that are runoff that are liquid and chemical, that are dissolved form,” said Keith Ainsworth, Acting Chair for Connecticut Council on Environmental Council. “You know you might be able to swim and not be harmed, but you know if you swallow some of it you might have gastric distress and might get yourself sick and there are also bacterial logical levels that are higher.”

Officials urged to avoid contact with the Connecticut River for 48 hours. Chicopee and South Hadley, both of which border the Connecticut River, could be affected.