Connecticut River Task Force patrolling the waters

(WWLP) – As we head into Father’s Day weekend more boat traffic is expected on the water.

Massachusetts Environmental Police are reminding people to practice safety in and around the water. The Connecticut River can be very busy so law enforcement is reminding people to follow all the rules and pay attention to your surroundings.

Don’t forget that all boats must have enough life jackets for everyone onboard and anyone under the age of 12 must wear one at all times. If you’re caught operating under the influence you could face a fine or possibly be arrested. You could also have your driver’s license and vessel’s registration revoked.

The last few years the Connecticut River Task Force has been patrolling the waters. Police and fire departments from all over including South Hadley, Chicopee, and Northampton, as well as state police and environmental police are part of the task force.

“Without this collaboration we wouldn’t have the safety we have now. It’s a big part of the water season, it’s here upon us and I stress to everyone please keep safety paramount.”

Safety is vital when it comes to boating, but being familiar with the waters you’re navigating is also very important. This year construction has been ongoing in the river by Bondi’s Island. So you’ll need to make sure you are aware of new structures in the water.