Connecticut River task force will enforce marine safety and regulations this summer

BOSTON (WWLP) – For a fourth year, a consortium of state and local law enforcement agencies will be patrolling the waters and shoreline along the Connecticut River.

The Task Force is composed of law enforcement and vessels from Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton, South Hadley and Chicopee along with the Massachusetts Environmental Police, United States Coast Guard, Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

On the water, the group will collaborate to enforce boating and watercraft violations, ensure the legal and safe operation of watercraft, and prevent trespassing and littering on islands and beaches along the Connecticut River. On land, the Task Force will enforce parking rules and regulations, and deter general criminal activity.

“With more residents engaging in outdoor recreation and increased boating activity on the Connecticut River, this collaboration with local police agencies provides a critical partnership as we work to enforce important regulations and ensure public safety throughout the summer,” said Massachusetts Environmental Police Colonel Shaun Santos. “We are proud to work together with our law enforcement partners along the Connecticut River to protect public safety and ensure Massachusetts residents are able to enjoy this terrific resource throughout the summer.”

The Connecticut River flows north to south through Massachusetts from the Vermont to Connecticut state lines. During the warm weather season, the river is a center for many recreational activities with an assortment of motor vessels, paddle craft, water sports, campers and fishing.

The Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game’s Office of Fishing and Boating Access completed work on a reconstruction of the Medina Street boat ramp and parking area on the Connecticut River in Chicopee which includes a redesigned ramp, parking for 32 vehicles with trailers, and storm water improvements. The facility will provide access for recreational boaters and anglers in Chicopee, as well as critical emergency boating access.