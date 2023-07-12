(WWLP) – Bacteria has increased in the Connecticut River after the recent flooding across western Massachusetts.

Many towns facing flood warnings as the river carries floodwater runoff from Vermont. According to the National Weather Service, the areas that were prone to flooding were Springfield, Holyoke, Northampton, and Montague.

According to the Connecticut River Conservancy, bacteria levels can increase or decrease due to rainfall and runoff, which can be reflected in river flow levels. All bacteria levels are typically elevated during and shortly after wet weather.

Now, which areas are contaminated? To date, the Connecticut River Conservancy indicates the following Connecticut watershed spots that are not clean for boating or swimming:

Connecticut River at Cromwell Landing, CT

Connecticut River at Glastonbury, Dock at Glastonbury Boat Launch, CT

Connecticut River at Haddam, Dock at Haddam Meadows Boat Launch, CT

Connecticut River at Middletown, Dock at Riverfront Park, CT

Connecticut River at Rocky Hill, Rocky Hill Boat Launch, CT

The Connecticut River Conservancy recommends taking the following precautions:

Avoid swimming right after a heavy rain

Avoid contact with the river downstream of a sewage outfall

Cover open cuts, use ear and nose plugs

Wash hands before eating or drinking

22News will continue to update this list as it is subject to change.