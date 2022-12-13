SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Connecticut retail cannabis stores have been given the green light to begin selling recreational marijuana on January 10th.

Since Connecticut customers will soon be able to shop closer to home, the concern is that businesses here might be negatively impacted. Connecticut residents looking to legally purchase recreational pot will no longer have to drive across the state line to do so.

22News asked staff over at Insa Dispensary if they anticipate a loss in business and they said they’re confident customers will remain loyal.

Connecticut customers will be able to buy up to a quarter ounce of cannabis at a time. This limit does fall below the Massachusetts limit, which allows customers to buy up to an ounce of cannabis.

There are nine existing medical marijuana dispensaries in Connecticut that, as of Jan. 10th, will enter into the recreational market.