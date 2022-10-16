CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The issue of inflation is nothing new in the United States as consumer prices continue to grow.

8.2%…. The year-over-year inflation levels are facing American consumers right now and there’s no sign of them slowing down for the holiday season.

The September report named all the usual suspects; groceries, energy, and housing. It came with some surprises too, medical care up another percent while transportation services jumped by nearly 2%.

All six major grocery indexes increased. The largest jump for fruits and vegetables, up 1.6% in September. Cereal and Bakery items will run you an extra 0.9%, and meat, poultry, fish and eggs up 0.4%.

Now what If you’re eating out? That will cost 13% more than this time last year. That’s six bucks on a $50 dinner bill.

Energy prices have been the biggest inflation driver and saw a complex report. Overall they actually fell by 2% thanks to continued drops in gas prices. Bu, the price of natural gas is up another 3% and home electricity up another 0.5%.

Finally, if you’re apartment hunting the rent index saw it’s largest monthly increase since 1990.

One index did fall in September: the price of used cars dropped by 1%. But, in this economy no good news without bad, the price of auto insurance went up 1.6%.

According to the CPI inflation calculator if you have $100 today that has the same buying power as about $78 ten years ago.