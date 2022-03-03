SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s National Consumer Protection Week, and the nation’s largest non-profit is out with a warning about scams targeting the elderly. Some of these scams are celebrity imposter scams or social media scams that steal data and personal information from your devices.

AARP encourages people to avoid giving out any personal or financial information, and avoid clicking on random links in emails or messages. Milagros Johnson, Springfield’s Director of Consumer Information, told 22News to always be wary of phone calls or text messages from a number you don’t know.

“If you’re not expecting an email, if you receive an SMS message text from someone you don’t know, you don’t recognize the phone number, avoid clicking on the link,” Johnson said. “Because you’re only going to perhaps get a virus on your phone and you’re going to be misdirected to a fraudulent website.”

Johnson also says to be extra vigilant with online fundraisers. Do your research and confirm their authenticity with the Better Business Bureau website.