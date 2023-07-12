NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Bacteria have increased in the Connecticut River after the recent flooding across western Massachusetts. And it’s not just our local rivers, dozens of town beaches are closed due to high levels of bacteria.

More than 50 town beaches are experiencing bad water quality across the state.

Robinson Pond Beach in Agawam is closed due to poor water quality and high bacteria counts.

The DCR conducts water quality tests every week, at all agency-managed waterfronts.

It’s required by the Department of Public Health.

When high Bacteria levels are counted in water quality tests, “No Swimming” signs are posted on-site immediately. We spoke with locals about the struggle of not having access to a beach and feeling the pressure to drive out of state.

“It’s disappointing because we went to three different spots today to try to just swim and enjoy ourselves,” said Kietay Riddick of Palmer. ” It was just hard. I’m hoping to get better results, it kind of sucks that I have to travel out of state just to enjoy myself with some water, but that’s my next step.”

“Be outside in the dirt and sand and stuff, enjoy the weather, added Teri Robert of Three Rivers.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation spent more than $112 million dollars last year. More than $1 million was set aside specifically for beach preservation but the state has likely spent more than that on water and maintenance upkeep.