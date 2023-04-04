NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Making decisions around death is often a subject we want to avoid, but they can be crucial if you’re faced with an emergency.

Tuesday, the health department was stationed at the Easthampton Council on Aging, helping people fill out “files of life”, which includes everything from your address to medications you’re prescribed, as well as guide people in picking a healthcare proxy (A person you want to make decisions on your behalf, if you become unable to).

Bridget Diggins is a Public Health Nurse for Easthampton, but she also works in the I.C.U. and she has seen firsthand how important these conversations can be, “It’s really important to have someone you especially trust, somebody who is aware of what things you would want or don’t want because they can make decisions on whether they keep you on life support,” said Diggins.

Diggins recommends people of all ages to have a file of life and also update them on a regular basis. It is also important to make sure your loved ones have copes, so you are on the same page.