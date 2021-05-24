Conway to host pre-town meeting on May 24

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Conway is inviting residents to attend a pre-town meeting at the Conway Grammar School Monday night.
The meeting will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the school gym with chairs that are distanced in order to follow safety protocols. Due to COVID-19, no food or beverages are allowed indoors.
“These gatherings really help me have a better understanding of what we need to decide at Town Meeting. I really missed the pre town meeting discussion last year. I’ll be at this event double-masked and eager to hear from other Conway folks about what they think of the Town Meeting articles, ” Conway resident Mary McClintock said.
The event is an opportunity for a discussion in an informal, nonpartisan way without the time pressure often felt at town meetings. It also offers the opportunity for residents to meet candidates who are running for town office. The intent of the meeting is to help educate community members prior to voting.
Annual Town Meeting Warrant
The formal meeting is scheduled to be held on Saturday. June 5 at 1 p.m. There are 29 articles on the meeting warrant. Below is a brief summary:
- Reports from officials
- General override of Proposition 2 1/2 to fund a deficit in the operation budget
- $71,000 for capital expenses of the Conway Grammar School
- $34,000 for the Conway Grammar School capital stabilization fund
- $5,712 as Conway’s share of Frontier Regional School District
- $170,000 for paving a section of Shelburne Falls Road
- $150,000 for the Capital Improvements Stabilization Fund
- $220,000 for capital improvements to replace a 6-wheel highway truck
- $41,300 for current year Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School tuition and transportation
- $24,841 for a partial payment for Ambulance Department operational expenses
- $20,000 from free cash into the OPEB Trust Fund
- $15,290 for a retroactive pay raise for Town employees for FY 2021
- $14,923 from free cash to the general fund for partial debt service for the Highway Garage
- $5,000 as a partial contribution to the recertification of property values
- $5,000 as a partial contribution to replenish the Grant Match Fund
- $2,707 to the Field Library to help ensure its accreditation
- $3,775 for a prior year Assessors’ bill for a software subscription
- $1,065 for prior year Town Office supply expenses
- $570 for prior year Board of Health payroll expenses
- To see if the town will vote to authorize the Selectboard to acquire in fee simple partial of land on Shelburne Falls Road owned by Judith Waldo
- To see if the town will vote to authorize the Selectboard to acquire in fee simple partial of land on Shelburne Falls Road owned by Mary Boeh
- Transfer the remainder of the Cricket Hill Road Special Revenue Fund and to authorize the Selectboard to acquire in fee simple a partial of land owned by South River Trust on 69 Main Street.
- To see if the town will appropriate, or reserve for later appropriation, monies from the Community Preservation Fund
- To see if town will authorize the Treasurer to spend $15,000 from the Medicaid Revolving Fund to pay related reimbursement fees
- Change date of annual town meeting to June 1
- Rename Board of Selectman as the Select Board
- Amend its Protective (Zoning) Bylaws to replace Board of Selectmen and Selectmen to Selectboard
- Remove Fournier parcel from Solar Overlay District and adopt amended Official Zoning Map
- Amend Large Scale Solar Facilities Bylaw