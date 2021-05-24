Conway to host pre-town meeting on May 24

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Conway is inviting residents to attend a pre-town meeting at the Conway Grammar School Monday night.

The meeting will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the school gym with chairs that are distanced in order to follow safety protocols. Due to COVID-19, no food or beverages are allowed indoors.

“These gatherings really help me have a better understanding of what we need to decide at Town Meeting. I really missed the pre town meeting discussion last year. I’ll be at this event double-masked and eager to hear from other Conway folks about what they think of the Town Meeting articles, ” Conway resident Mary McClintock said.

The event is an opportunity for a discussion in an informal, nonpartisan way without the time pressure often felt at town meetings. It also offers the opportunity for residents to meet candidates who are running for town office. The intent of the meeting is to help educate community members prior to voting.

The formal meeting is scheduled to be held on Saturday. June 5 at 1 p.m. There are 29 articles on the meeting warrant. Below is a brief summary: