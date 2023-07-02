CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fourth of July is right around the corner and many people have plans to celebrate with cookouts and fireworks.

Although it’s raining, and it may continue as we head into the week, there are still some general safety tips that people should keep in mind when dealing with grills and fireworks for the holiday.

Safety experts say that people should always grill outdoors, and avoid using grills under overhanging branches, near homes, and deck railings. Keep matches and lighter fluid away from children.

As far as fireworks, the National Safety Council says that people should leave it to the experts.

Fireworks are illegal here in Massachusetts, as they can put many people in danger. According to state officials, there have been more than 900 fires and explosions involving illegal fireworks in Massachusetts over the past 10 years.

If you have plans to see fireworks, professionals say people should keep a safe distance to avoid potential injuries.