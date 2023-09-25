SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – With the weather becoming colder, it may be the first time you’ve turned on your heating system since Spring, and now’s the time to make sure it’s operating correctly.

According to Fontaine Heating in South Hadley, more calls are coming in now that homeowners are seeking maintenance on their heating systems before it becomes too cold. These systems should be inspected once a year. If you have oil heating, they recommend checking the level of oil in your tank and ordering oil before your tank reaches a quarter of capacity.

“If you don’t service your equipment and you think it is just going to run forever you’re mistaken, it’s not going to run forever, and it’s going to need service,” said David Levreault, owner of Fontaine Heating. “Generally when you don’t do that service over that period of time it becomes worse than if you just did the annual service.”

Fontaine Heating predicts the next 3 to 4 weeks, will be their busiest time of year. Levreault says depending on the size of the house people will use anywhere from 550 gallons to 800 gallons of oil a year.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.