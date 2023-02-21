AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – An Agawam gift shop is teaming up with a non-profit to assist the local community.

Through March 17th, Cooper’s Gifts will collect non-perishable food donations for the Parish Cupboard. In exchange, Cooper’s will swap entry tickets for a Celtic-themed raffle basket. The raffle prize winner will be notified on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17th.

Cooper’s has supported the Parish Cupboard for many years, through the store’s charity “Round Up” Program. For customers who round up their purchase total to the next dollar amount, Cooper’s will match 50% of the total collected. Since 2014, they have donated more than $47,000 to local organizations.

“People are really struggling under the weight of inflation. We worked with our closest vendors to curate a Celtic-themed basket that would entice people to donate more non-perishables that would benefit the good folks over at the Parish Cupboard,” said Kate Gourde, Owner of Cooper’s Gifts Apparel Home.

“Our customers have been so supportive of Cooper’s throughout the pandemic. We are so grateful and wanted to pay it forward; to help those less fortunate in our community. The Parish Cupboard provides meals and groceries to individuals and families in need throughout West Springfield, Agawam, and its surrounding communities,” Gourde said.

“We are planning a Celtic Celebration at the shop on March 4, and we invite the whole community to come out for some fun and good cheer. Besides our great selection of Celtic products, we will have 2 local authors for book signings, a live demo of crocheting a Celtic neck wrap, and light refreshments, too,” Gourde said.

Cooper’s Gifts is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. They are located at 161 Main Street in Agawam.