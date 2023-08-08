SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Employees from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office saved the life of a man who had overdosed in downtown Springfield late last week.

According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office, at around 1 p.m. on Friday, two correctional officers Todd Carroll and Todd Maniscalchi were driving to the Springfield District Court when a group of people came running from Gridiron Street yelling for help.

The officers stopped the transport van and found a man who had overdosed on a side street near the 1600 block of Main Street. They administered first aid and applied two nasal doses of Narcan when the man began to react and started to regain consciousness. He was taken to the hospital with the assistance of Springfield Police, Springfield Fire, and AMR Ambulance.

“I’m incredibly proud of these officers for being alert and aware of their environment, and jumping into action without question to save a life,” said Sheriff Nick Cocchi. “This kind of situation is exactly why we carry life-saving Narcan. When you reverse an overdose, you are giving someone the gift of time. Hopefully, that is time spent with loved ones and working to get treatment for a substance use issue, while working toward long-term sobriety. Way to go officers Carroll and Maniscalchi!”