Scissors, brushes and other hair styling accessories lie in a box at a hair salon. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Beginning Wednesday, the Board of Registration of Cosmetology and Barbering will be offering applications to take licensing exams for cosmetology, aesthetics, manicuring and instructors.

The board’s new website is now live. The website has copies of applications for licensing and Candidate Information Bulletins for each exam type, including information on exam schedules. Those looking to apply can also call 855-340-0093 for more information on the exams.

The board has also shared important instructions for those looking to take the exams.

In-State Graduates from Cosmetology/Aesthetics/Manicuring Programs:

If you have already graduated from or will be graduating from a Massachusetts program, please

use the following steps to take your exam:

Download and complete an application for licensure from PSI’s website, beginning

October 5th: https://test-takers.psiexams.com/macos. Make sure your application is

complete, including the following:

a. Your contact information is complete

b. Background questions are answered

c. Payment information is complete

d. The School Information section is completed by your school with a school stamp

and signature. Schools will use the same stamp they used with Pearson Vue.

e. The CORI authorization section is notarized.

Incomplete applications will be sent back to applicants. Email your completed application to PSI at: MACOSprocessing@psionline.com Please allow up to 2 weeks for application processing. Once complete, you will receive

an email from PSI authorizing you to take your exam. Schedule your exam on PSI’s website: https://test-takers.psiexams.com/macos After passing your exam, please allow up to 5 business days for your license to be posted

here on our public license search: Check an Occupational Board License | Mass.gov.

Once your license is posted on our website, it is valid and you can begin to work. Your

printed card will arrive in the mail about 4-5 weeks after your license is issued.

Instructors, Out of State/Country, and Lapsed Candidates Approved to Take Exam:

(Please note these instructions are for candidates who have already completed a license

application, and have been previously approved by the Board to take their exam.)

If you have been previously approved by the Board to take an Instructor / Out of State/Out of

Country / Lapsed examination, please follow these steps: