BOSTON (WWLP) – Beginning Wednesday, the Board of Registration of Cosmetology and Barbering will be offering applications to take licensing exams for cosmetology, aesthetics, manicuring and instructors.
The board’s new website is now live. The website has copies of applications for licensing and Candidate Information Bulletins for each exam type, including information on exam schedules. Those looking to apply can also call 855-340-0093 for more information on the exams.
The board has also shared important instructions for those looking to take the exams.
In-State Graduates from Cosmetology/Aesthetics/Manicuring Programs:
If you have already graduated from or will be graduating from a Massachusetts program, please
use the following steps to take your exam:
- Download and complete an application for licensure from PSI’s website, beginning
October 5th: https://test-takers.psiexams.com/macos. Make sure your application is
complete, including the following:
a. Your contact information is complete
b. Background questions are answered
c. Payment information is complete
d. The School Information section is completed by your school with a school stamp
and signature. Schools will use the same stamp they used with Pearson Vue.
e. The CORI authorization section is notarized.
Incomplete applications will be sent back to applicants.
- Email your completed application to PSI at: MACOSprocessing@psionline.com
- Please allow up to 2 weeks for application processing. Once complete, you will receive
an email from PSI authorizing you to take your exam.
- Schedule your exam on PSI’s website: https://test-takers.psiexams.com/macos
- After passing your exam, please allow up to 5 business days for your license to be posted
here on our public license search: Check an Occupational Board License | Mass.gov.
Once your license is posted on our website, it is valid and you can begin to work. Your
printed card will arrive in the mail about 4-5 weeks after your license is issued.
Instructors, Out of State/Country, and Lapsed Candidates Approved to Take Exam:
(Please note these instructions are for candidates who have already completed a license
application, and have been previously approved by the Board to take their exam.)
If you have been previously approved by the Board to take an Instructor / Out of State/Out of
Country / Lapsed examination, please follow these steps:
- If your application was received by the Board on or after April 1, 2022, the Board will be automatically sending your information to PSI. Please proceed to step 3.
- If your application was received by the Board prior to April 1, 2022, or if you are not sure when it was received, please contact the Board to request a new authorization to take your exam at cosmetologyandbarberingboard@mass.gov or 617-701-8792.
- Examination authorizations will be emailed to you from PSI. Once you receive your authorization by email, you will be able to schedule your exam.
- Schedule your exam on PSI’s website: https://test-takers.psiexams.com/macos
- After passing your exam, you may need to pay a licensing fee. PSI will contact you to pay this fee if you submitted one of the following applications:
- Cosmetology and Aesthetics Instructors – $68 licensing fee
- Out of State / Out of Country Cosmetology, Aesthetics, Manicuring – $68 licensing fee
- If you do not have to pay a licensing fee, proceed to Step 6.
- After you have passed your exam and have paid any required licensing fee, please allow up to 5 business days for your license to be posted on the public license search. Once your license is posted on our website, it is valid and you can begin to work. Your printed card will arrive in the mail about 4-5 weeks after your license is issued.