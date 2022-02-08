Cost of college tuition expected to rise due to inflation

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Pressures of inflation, made worse by the pandemic, is expected to jack up the cost of college tuition – costs that are already sky-high. Students 22News spoke with expressed their concerns about taking out more loans.

Nationwide, several colleges and universities have announced tuition and fee hikes as well as raising the prices for meal plans and housing because of inflation, such as the higher costs of labor, food, and energy.

Here in Western Massachusetts, 22News did reach out to UMass Amherst to see if inflation will cause an increase in tuition fees. We were told by a UMass spokesperson that no decisions have been made to date.

However last December, UMass did send out a letter to the campus community saying that they project the need for a tuition increase of 2.5% for in-state students, and 3% for out of state students in order to maintain a balanced budget. A 3% increase in dining and housing fees was also being proposed.

22News spoke with some UMass students who are worried about the possibility of the price of tuition going up.

“It’s definitely a concern for me because if tuition goes up, I’ll have to take out more loans,” said Jacob Rottenberg. “And I have to worry about paying them back eventually. That’s just a scary thing.”

A report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center shows that that enrollment for higher education has declined by nearly a million students since the start of the pandemic. Experts also say that colleges are also likely to get rid of programs with low enrollments and offer new ones that are in demand, and less-expensive hybrid models of in person and online teaching.