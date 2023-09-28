CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As autumn’s vibrant hues prepare to paint the landscapes, leaf-peepers from around the country are eager to embark on their seasonal pilgrimage to witness the breathtaking transformation of foliage.

This year, the esteemed lifestyle and travel magazine, Country Living, has placed the Pioneer Valley right at the pinnacle of fall foliage destinations, crowning it the best spot in the nation for leaf-peeping adventures.

Social Media Editor for CountryLiving.com, Rebecca Shinners writes, “There are several picturesque small towns (and cute cities!) worth visiting within Massachusetts’s Pioneer Valley just to sneak a peek at these vibrant red, gold, and orange leaves.”

This region offers an array of outdoor activities that allow visitors to fully appreciate the beauty of the season. From scenic drives along the Mohawk Trail to hikes in the Berkshire Mountains, there’s a perfect autumn adventure for everyone.

The meandering Connecticut River gracefully cuts through the valley, lending a poetic backdrop to the myriad of colors that adorn the rolling hills and charming towns. “Climbing Mount Sugarloaf is among one of the most popular activities in the area—especially for leaf peeping,” Shinners added.

But the Pioneer Valley isn’t the sole jewel in New England’s crown. Country Living’s list also showcases other remarkable destinations throughout New England including:

Montpelier, Vermont

Stowe, Vermont

Jefferson, New Hampshire

Camden, Maine

Kent, Connecticut

Bristol, Rhode Island

Sugar Hill, New Hampshire

Manchester, Vermont

Kennebunkport, Maine

Woodstock, Vermont

Charlestown, Rhode Island

Bar Harbor, Maine

Lenox, Massachusetts

Mystic, Connecticut

For those seeking the ultimate fall foliage experience, Country Living’s endorsement solidifies the Pioneer Valley’s status as the prime destination to immerse oneself in the magic of autumn.