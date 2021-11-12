Couple injured during home invasion in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A couple’s apartment was invaded by masked assailants in West Springfield Wednesday.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, at around 12:15 a.m. police were called to a report of a home invasion at 2071 Riverdale St. “Bob’s Court Apartments.” The intruders were armed with a handgun and a tire iron and wearing masks, kicked in the door of a 66-year-old man and his wife.

The suspects were able to get away with an undetermined amount of cash after accessing a safe in the apartment. Police say it was not a random act and the apartment and its occupants were targeted.

The man suffered head injuries when he was struck by the tire iron during a struggle and was taken to Baystate Medical Center and is expected to be ok.

If you have any information you are asked to call the West Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-263-3210 or text-a-tip to 274673 type “SOLVE” plus the message and can remain anonymous.