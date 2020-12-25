COVID-19 and bad weather lead to quiet roads this holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The holidays are usually the busiest time of year for traveling, whether it be by car or by plane.

This holiday, the roads are quiet, as Massachusetts residents are following the statewide guidelines and are staying home this holiday season.

In a typical year, more than 85 million Americans will hit the roads or the sky to visit their loved ones for the holidays.

This year travel numbers have dropped pretty significantly in fact, a recent AAA survey found that travel is down by more than 25 percent.

Most people said they had to cancel their plans due to the pandemic, however travelers in Ludlow said their travel plans changed because of the weather.

“I think a lot of people aren’t traveling as much because of the weather, not concerning about the COVID I think the weather is really going to hurt people,” Westfield resident, Andrew Gorenc said.

The wind and rain did cause some issues for travelers in New England. The state put up signs along many of the major highways warning about the winter storm.

But with travel numbers already down and cases surging across the Country, many residents are opting for a small quiet get together at home rather than a large party.

State health officials have asked that everyone stay safe this holiday season, especially the week between Christmas and New Years.

The best way to do that is to stay home, wear your mask whenever you’re out in public and practice good hygiene.