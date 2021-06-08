COVID-19 committee hearing from western Massachusetts stakeholders

BOSTON (SHNS) – Lawmakers on the Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management plan to hear Friday about the virus from western Massachusetts officials aligned with Health and Medical Coordinating Coalition (HMCC) Geographic Region 1.

“The Joint Committee, in addition to conducting oversight and capturing the lessons learned during the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 response, seeks to better understand the Commonwealth’s pandemic preparedness status, capacities and capabilities, pre-pandemic and moving forward,” the committee said Tuesday.

The committee is co-chaired by Rep. Bill Driscoll Jr. and Sen. Jo Comerford.

The hearing will be livestreamed, by the state Legislature, which has embraced livestreamed meetings during the pandemic, opening up government to more people who are able to view proceedings without traveling to the State House in Boston.