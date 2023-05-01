SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The CDC is changing how it tracks Covid-19 as cases reach new lows across the country.

Hospitals across the country, such as Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, will be the new focus of CDC reporting on Covid-19. The centers plan to end their Covid-19 community-level tracking program which provided detailed statistics on case numbers, positive test percentages, and death.

It even went as far as differentiating hospitalizations by people who were primarily hospitalized for Covid-19, and those who were in the hospital and just happened to have Covid-19, also. The CDC says the steady decline in cases and the rise in availability of rapid, at-home testing is making it difficult to get an accurate view of how much the virus is circulating at a community level.

They will announce their new tracking system over the coming weeks. It is expected to rely heavily on data from hospitals.