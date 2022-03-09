SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic will be held at the Food Zone International Supermarket in Springfield on Saturday, March 12.

The event is an effort to reach communities where there is a low number of vaccinated residents.

“In Hampden county, vaccination rates in vulnerable communities such as Springfield are still considerably behind the vaccination rates of other cities throughout Massachusetts. This collaboration aims to help close this gap and bring free COVID-19 vaccination, testing and other health resources directly to some of the county’s hardest-hit communities,” said CHC President & CEO Tania M. Barber.

This COVID-19 Vaccine & Booster event will provide:

COVID-19 Vaccine, Boosters & Testing for kids 5+ and adults (Pfizer, Moderna)

GIFT CARDS – vaccine recipients

COMPLIMENTARY Coffee & Tea

COMMUNITY RESOURCES – Health Insurance Enrollment, SNAP Benefits, W.I.C.

Live Music, Food Trucks, Give-A-Ways & More

The supermarket location is 355 Belmont Avenue, Springfield, and the clinic runs from 11AM to 4PM. There will be translators available in 29 different languages. No preregistration for appointments is required.

The clinic is a partnership between the Caring Health Center, Authentic Caribbean Foundation and Lindsay Entertainment Network.